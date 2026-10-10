GBA chief pushes officials to commence Jalahalli Cross underpass work at the earliest

BENGALURU: GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed officials to take necessary steps to commence the underpass construction work at Jalahalli Cross at the earliest.

During an inspection visit to various locations within the Bengaluru West City Corporation on Friday, he stated that an underpass was being constructed to ease traffic congestion at Jalahalli Cross. He instructed officials to take appropriate measures to expedite the commencement of the project.

When officials updated that a total of 48 properties are required to be acquired for the construction of the underpass at Jalahalli Cross, of which 22 properties have already been taken possession of by the city corporation, he directed officials to take the necessary steps to acquire the remaining 26 properties.

He instructed officials to construct a service road on the land already acquired for the underpass project and facilitate vehicular movement along the route and subsequently, take up the underpass construction work.

He inspected the white-topping work on a 2.5-km stretch of road from NTTF via Sonal Garments to TVS Cross Junction, where the pipeline work is being undertaken by the BWSSB.