Quality inspection mandatory for all infrastructure work: BCCC chief

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Jagadeesha G directed the Engineering Department and Quality Control Department to ensure that all ongoing development and infrastructure works within the corporation’s jurisdiction are completed within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on quality. He also directed that quality inspections must be made mandatory for every work.

On Friday, the commissioner reviewed the progress and quality of various development works, disposal of public grievances, repair of road potholes, asphalting of arterial and sub-arterial roads, removal of unclaimed abandoned vehicles and improvement of major traffic junctions.

He directed officials and contractors to work responsibly to complete the ongoing Chief Minister’s Special Development Programme (CMIDP) and Special Infrastructure Provision (SIP) works within the stipulated timeframe.

Jagadeesha emphasised that the highest priority must be given to quality inspections in every work undertaken within Bengaluru Central City Corporation, including road work, footpath development and building construction.

He issued strict instructions to the Quality Control Department to regularly inspect all ongoing works and submit comprehensive reports detailing any deficiencies or lapses in quality.