300 institutions keen to join Bengaluru Jatre

BENGALURU: As many as 300 organisers and organisations, 80 artists and 20 institutions have expressed interest in participating in the 10-day Bengaluru Jatre, scheduled from December 4 to 13.

“Those keen to participate include the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Bangalore Chamber of Industry & Commerce (BCIC), Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), Rashtriya Vidyalaya Trust, Bangalore International Centre (BIC), National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Sabha, Manyata Tech Park and Bangalore Creative Circus, among others,” Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Sunday.

The Jatre is also attracting interest from artists and performers across musical genres, with several prominent names expressing their eagerness to participate. These include the Aditya Prakash Ensemble, Swarathma, Suma Sudhindra, Manasi Prasad, Karthik Mani, Mystik Vibes, Spoorthi and Chitra Srikrishna.

Welcoming the response, Gowda said the interest shown by organisers, institutions and artists reflected the potential of Bengaluru Jatre to evolve into a city-wide celebration. He noted that the expressions of interest received so far were only the beginning of broader public engagement, with enquiries continuing to pour in from across Bengaluru and beyond.

“We want the Jatre to reflect the extraordinary diversity of Bengaluru. An RWA may organise something in its neighbourhood, a cultural institution may curate a programme, an IT company may open its campus to a cultural or community event, a college may organise a performance or exhibition, and an NGO or community group may bring its own idea to the Jatre. There is no single format. The invitation is open, and we hope many more will come forward,” he said.

How to take part in Bengaluru Jatre?

Bengaluru Jatre is inviting organisations to host, curate, organise, support or partner with programmes during the 10-day celebration. Those interested can visit www.bengalurujatre.in or email support@bengalurujatre.in.