Bengaluru: ‘Dear DK, flyover yaake?’ ask protesters

BENGALURU: Residents of Bengaluru gathered at Indiranagar and Jayanagar, forming human chains to register their opposition to the proposed elevated corridors by Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (BSMILE). Addressing Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as “dear DK”, protesters on Sunday held red roses, placards and banners and raised slogans, demanding the cancellation of the elevated corridors plan.

Banners held by the protesters on Indiranagar’s 100 Feet Road and CMH Road posed a question to the chief minister: “Dear DK, flyover yaake?” Another banner urged him to do “Ctrl+Z” on the elevated corridors proposed by BSMILE. Along the pavements, the protesters also held placards reading “More Flyovers, More Cars”. Other slogans read “Concrete above, crisis below” and “Garden City beku, concrete jungle beda”.

The protesters said BSMILE had proposed 13 elevated corridor projects across the city, spanning 126km at an estimated cost of over Rs 18,000 crore. They said the flyovers would not solve the traffic congestion in the city, but would merely shift traffic bottlenecks from one place to another.

They said improving public transport was the solution and demanded that the delayed Metro projects be expedited and that investment in public transport be increased substantially. They also said that they were not against development but were seeking to raise awareness about the potential impact of the elevated corridors.