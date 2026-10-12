Bengaluru: ‘Dear DK, flyover yaake?’ ask protesters

BENGALURU: Residents of Bengaluru gathered at Indiranagar and Jayanagar, forming human chains to register their opposition to the proposed elevated corridors by Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (BSMILE). Addressing Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as “dear DK”, protesters on Sunday held red roses, placards and banners and raised slogans, demanding the cancellation of the elevated corridors plan.
Banners held by the protesters on Indiranagar’s 100 Feet Road and CMH Road posed a question to the chief minister: “Dear DK, flyover yaake?” Another banner urged him to do “Ctrl+Z” on the elevated corridors proposed by BSMILE. Along the pavements, the protesters also held placards reading “More Flyovers, More Cars”. Other slogans read “Concrete above, crisis below” and “Garden City beku, concrete jungle beda”.
The protesters said BSMILE had proposed 13 elevated corridor projects across the city, spanning 126km at an estimated cost of over Rs 18,000 crore. They said the flyovers would not solve the traffic congestion in the city, but would merely shift traffic bottlenecks from one place to another.
They said improving public transport was the solution and demanded that the delayed Metro projects be expedited and that investment in public transport be increased substantially. They also said that they were not against development but were seeking to raise awareness about the potential impact of the elevated corridors.
Some of the protesters said the BSMILE, the special purpose vehicle for the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s infrastructure development, was taking away the ‘smile’ from the residents.
In Bengaluru South, residents opposing the Ragigudda-Thalaghattapura (Kanakapura Road) elevated corridor formed a human chain at Rose Garden Junction near RV Road Metro.
A resident of Adarsh Residency in Jayanagar 8th Block expressed concern that the elevated corridors would damage the green cover along its route and increase noise and air pollution.
Protesters also said that the project poses a threat to the five mega pipelines carrying Cauvery water to the city. “Rose Garden, the parks on the pipeline, Thalaghattapura Lake Park, Gubbalala Lake Park and the forest area near Kanakapura Road lie along the proposed route,” they said.
Guruprasad DN, speaking on behalf of the residents living along the proposed elevated corridor, said “We stood quietly today because our presence is the message.” Pointing out that some houses could be affected by the project, he said, “We bought these homes and have lived here peacefully for more than two decades. We are law-abiding, tax-paying citizens, and this is effectively asking us to move out of our own houses.”
The protesters in Bengaluru South demanded increased frequency on the Green Line and improved last-mile connectivity instead of the proposed Ragigudda-Kanakapura Road elevated corridor. Protesters said that if their demands are not met, they would be compelled to explore the legal route to stop the project.
Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan said before spending Rs 18,204 crore on 13 proposed elevated corridors spanning 126.44 km, the government must publish independent traffic and environmental studies. “Will they ease congestion or shift traffic jams? Prioritise Metro, buses and junction upgrades over costly flyovers,” the MP said.
While citizens took to the streets to protest the elevated corridors, some netizens described protests as politically motivated, alleging that the protesters were opposing measures to address the city’s problems. They demanded that the Chief Minister build flyovers in Bengaluru.