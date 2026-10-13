Bengaluru city corporation fines Zepto, Instamart for waste violations

BENGALURU: City corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) continued the crackdown on solid waste management violations, fining online delivery platforms Swiggy Instamart and Zepto for failing to segregate waste. The Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each platform on Monday.

BECC said Swiggy Instamart was fined Rs 5,000 fine for violating waste segregation rules in Priyadarshini ward, Maruthi Layout, falling under Doddanekundi division. The corporation also fined Zepto Rs 5,000 in the same division for failing to segregate waste at source and disposing it indiscriminately.

“During an inspection, health supervisors and their team found that waste segregation and proper disposal norms were not being followed. Accordingly, action was taken in accordance with solid waste management rules,” BECC said. The corporation had earlier fined Zepto Rs 15,000 for violating waste segregation rules in Vijinapura on October 10.

For violations of Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules in KR Market, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) imposed fines totalling Rs 2,200 on violators. Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) fined a vehicle owner Rs 30,000 for illegally transporting animal waste in Banaswadi.

“Following a public complaint, the Bengaluru North City Corporation took action against the vehicle owners,” it said.