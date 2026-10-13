Karnataka: Security issues halt former MP Prajwal’s transfer to Belgavi

BENGALURU: The transfer of convicted former MP Prajwal Revanna to Hindalga Prison in Belagavi has been put on hold after prison authorities expressed difficulty in providing adequate security for him.

Prajwal was reportedly escorted towards Sira in Tumakuru district under tight security on Saturday evening as authorities had decided to shift him to Hindalga prison in Belagavi. However, he was later brought back to Bengaluru Central Prison.

Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar said, “The proposed transfer of Prajwal is being re-examined in consultation with the authorities concerned,” he said.

The proposed transfer comes in the wake of a mobile phone and a pen drive being found in Prajwal’s cell during a recent raid by Bengaluru City Police.