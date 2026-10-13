‘Urban management shifting from reactive to proactive’: Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) Commissioner K N Ramesh said with the support of technology, urban management is moving away from a reactive governance system, which responds only after problems arise, towards a proactive governance system that anticipates potential problems and takes necessary preventive measures in advance.

He was speaking at a seminar organised by RV College of Engineering for Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) engineers on Monday on the adoption of Digital Twin technology, a digital representation or virtual model of real-world infrastructure integrating digital information relating to various infrastructure assets, including roads, buildings, drains, drinking water pipelines, electricity networks, streetlights, lakes and parks in urban infrastructure.

“The quality of citizen services can be improved through the coordination of data, field-level operations and accountability. If universities, research institutions and technical experts collaborate with the city corporation, urban services can be further improved through the effective use of technology,” Ramesh added.

BSMILE CEO Nitish said scientifically planning and implementing projects undertaken by GBA would greatly benefit the public.

Digital Twin technology would help identify potential challenges during project implementation in advance and facilitate the development of appropriate solutions, he said calling upon all engineers to adopt emerging technologies being developed globally and improve operational efficiency.