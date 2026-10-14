Bengaluru: 439 trees face the axe for two infra projects

BENGALURU: As many as 439 trees have been identified for removal in Bengaluru for two infrastructure projects — strengthening the power transmission network at the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited’s (KPTCL) Hoodi substation and widening and resurfacing roads at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka. This is apart from the 1,128 trees that will be affected for the Hebbal short tunnel project.

Of the 439 trees, 340 are located within the premises of the existing 400/220 kV Hoodi substation, while the remaining 99 have been identified for road works and associated infrastructure at Air Force Station Yelahanka, according to an official memorandum and public notice issued by the GBA.

At Hoodi, the tree officer and Deputy Conservator of Forest Expert Committee (TEC) has given conditional approval for felling 321 trees and also granted permission for translocation of 16 trees. The officer has declined to remove three trees, citing that they do not affect the upcoming project.

The authorities have stipulated compensatory planting at a ratio of 10 saplings to be planted for every tree felled or translocated. The saplings must be planted in accordance with prescribed forestry practices and maintained for at least five years, and it has been mandated that photographs and proper documentation of the planting must also be submitted.

The trees proposed for removal in the Air Force station include Sandal, Neem, Ashoka, Tamarind, Jack Fruit, Mango, Gulmohar, Jacaranda, Silver Oak and Black Berry, as per the public notice dated October 7. GBA has given ten days’ time for the public to submit their objections.