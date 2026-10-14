Bengaluru court sentences ex-excise official to five years, daughter to three years in money laundering case

The court observed that the ED had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused persons had committed the offence of money laundering. On considering the aggravating and mitigating factors, it was noticed that the offence committed by the accused persons could be termed a white-collar offence, which bleeds the economy of the nation. The important aspect of socio-economic offences is to be considered from the point of view of the harm they have caused to society at large, the court added.

Ramachandra (72), who joined the government service as an Excise Guard and retired as an In-charge Sub-Inspector of Excise, City Market Zone, and his daughter Yurekha, who resides in Padmanabhanagar in the city, accused Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, were convicted of the offence of money laundering under Section 3, which is punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA.

The court also passed an order to confiscate the immovable properties acquired by the accused out of the proceeds of crime and transfer them to the Central Government, as contemplated under Section 8(5) of the PMLA. These properties consist of a house in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, measuring 30x51 sq ft, a three-storey house at the back portion with one BHK each constructed on the above-mentioned site, two residential sites at Halagevaderahalli in Kengeri, and agricultural land measuring 12 guntas situated in Kuttwadi village of Bilikere hobli in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district.