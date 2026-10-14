Exploring Dasara traditions: Heritage walks bring B'luru's cultural legacy to life

Dolls arranged on stepped platforms, homes opening doors to visitors, temples decked up for the season and sweets shared among guests, Dasara in namma ooru unfolds through traditions that are often unknown to the city’s busy streets. This Navaratri, heritage walks through neighbourhoods such as Malleswaram and Basavanagudi invite participants to explore the communities that keep these celebrations alive.
Vidya Neelakantan, co-founder of Unhurried, says its Dasara experience in Malleswaram combines the neighbourhood’s history with the festival’s traditions. The walk includes visits to temples where holy displays are arranged, as well as homes where families have kept the traditions alive for years. “Usually, our heritage walks talk about history, culture, traditions, the people who lived there, migration and how the neighbourhood was formed,” she explains. During the Dasara edition, the focus extends to the evolution of the festival, the significance of the dolls and the stories associated with individual figurines. Participants will visit the Gangamma Devi and [Vasavi] Kanyaka Parameswari temples, where golu is displayed during the season and experience the tradition inside Kannada and Tamil-speaking households. Customs such as haldi kumkum and vethalai paaku are part of the experience. The walk also explores Malleswaram’s development from the early 20th century and the communities that have contributed to its cultural identity. For details, visit _unhurried on Instagram.
Basavanagudi offers another window into the festival through Gully Tours’ Dasara doll walk. Founder Vinay Parameshwarappa says the neighbourhood’s historical links with the Mysuru royal family made it a natural choice for the experience. Basavanagudi and Malleswaram were among Bengaluru’s early planned neighbourhoods, developed during the Mysuru kingdom’s rule. The walk draws on this history to explore Dasara’s cultural significance, with a visit to one of the city’s largest doll collections, featuring nearly 5,000 dolls. The walk gives visitors an opportunity to see the collection up close, understand the traditions behind it, while interacting with the people who maintain it. The tour includes local food because culinary traditions are closely tied to festivals and community life. Participants will sample festive sweets along the route, although Parameshwarappa is keeping the selection a surprise. “Come with an open mind,” he says, describing the walk as a cultural exploration. The walk is scheduled for Saturday (Oct 17) evening, with tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person, inclusive of food. Registration details are available through their website and Instagram page, @gully.tours.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Prayana’s Malleswaram Heritage Trail, led by founder Raksha Nagaraj’s team, will take place on October 17 at 9am. The 2.5-hour walk covers 3km and gives additional attention to Circle Maramma Devi Temple, which features on the regular route and Gangamma Devi Temple, which is being included for this edition. Nagaraj says the trail offers an opportunity to understand the neighbourhood’s religious heritage alongside its flower markets and temple decorations.
Although a dedicated household golu visit is not part of the itinerary, participants can explore the broader customs associated with Navaratri. Gombe habba or the festival of dolls remains an important tradition, with families arranging figurines depicting deities and aspects of everyday life on stepped platforms. “Heritage is not limited to the history of buildings. It is also about understanding the traditions and community practices that continue to shape a neighbourhood,” Nagaraj says. The walk costs `900, including breakfast at Veena Stores. Registration is open through @bengaluruprayana on Instagram.
Mansoor Ali, architect and founder of Bengaluru by Foot, is also organising a Dasara trail in Basavanagudi, with a particular focus on the tradition of keeping golu at home. The 2-2.5-hour walk covers approximately 2km at a relaxed pace.
Participants will visit homes and an ashram to see doll displays, alongside flower markets and decorations adorning heritage buildings. “Walkers get to access homes which are usually out of bounds for the general public and they learn about the different styles of doll displays,” he says, adding that the Mysuru style gives prominence to the Pattada gombe or ceremonial dolls, while the Tamil style places greater emphasis on Vishnu. Along the way, participants can learn about the stories behind the collections and sample seasonal delicacies. Tickets cost `750 per person. For details, visit @bengalurubyfoot on Instagram