Exploring Dasara traditions: Heritage walks bring B'luru's cultural legacy to life

Vidya Neelakantan, co-founder of Unhurried, says its Dasara experience in Malleswaram combines the neighbourhood’s history with the festival’s traditions. The walk includes visits to temples where holy displays are arranged, as well as homes where families have kept the traditions alive for years. “Usually, our heritage walks talk about history, culture, traditions, the people who lived there, migration and how the neighbourhood was formed,” she explains. During the Dasara edition, the focus extends to the evolution of the festival, the significance of the dolls and the stories associated with individual figurines. Participants will visit the Gangamma Devi and [Vasavi] Kanyaka Parameswari temples, where golu is displayed during the season and experience the tradition inside Kannada and Tamil-speaking households. Customs such as haldi kumkum and vethalai paaku are part of the experience. The walk also explores Malleswaram’s development from the early 20th century and the communities that have contributed to its cultural identity. For details, visit _unhurried on Instagram.