Bengaluru: Domicile certificate delays hold up site applications in Karanth Layout

BENGALURU: Delays in obtaining 15-year domicile certificates slowed the application process for sites in the Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout, with only 2,639 applicants completing their submissions despite 9,442 having paid the registration fee and generated challans.

A senior BDA official said the required documents, particularly the 15-year domicile certificate, must be submitted. Initially, the Revenue Department hesitated to issue 15-year certificates and instead provided 10-year domicile certificates. “This caused confusion among many applicants. As soon as this issue came to the BDA’s notice, it resolved the matter through discussions with the Revenue Department," the official said.

"Furthermore, to ease the process, the authority is currently allowing applicants to submit proof of 10 years of domicile, with documents verifying the remaining five years to be submitted later,” the official added.

Consequently, applicants were unable to submit their applications during the initial stage due to this confusion; citing this reason, they had urged the authorities to extend the deadline, the official stated.

To complete the application, they must fill in the form, upload a notarised affidavit confirming they do not own other government-allotted sites, and link the paid challan receipt, the official added.

The number of completed applications rose from 2,050 as of October 12 to 2,639 in a day, indicating strong demand for the sites, the official said. However, the availability of domicile certificates and the time required to complete the documentation have delayed final submissions.

The BDA is also planning to add around 150 sites to the 2,815 currently open for applications.

According to the BDA, the sites open for allotment currently have 2,500 sites measuring 9x12 metres, 300 sites measuring 12x18 metres, and 15 sites measuring 15x24 metres. The registration fee is Rs 2,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.