Bengaluru metro transports heart in 18 minutes

BENGALURU: Namma Metro facilitated the transportation of a human heart for a medical procedure on Wednesday, with the organ travelling by train between Goraguntepalya and Mantri Square Sampige Road stations in 18 minutes.

The heart was transported from Sparsh Hospital in Yeshwanthpur to Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram. It was taken aboard a Metro train at Goraguntepalya station at 2.22 pm and reached Mantri Square Sampige Road station at 2.40 pm.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) coordinated the necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth transit of the organ, extending assistance for the time-sensitive medical emergency in coordination with healthcare institutions.

With Wednesday’s transfer, Namma Metro has facilitated the transportation of six vital organs so far. These include one liver, three hearts and a pair of lungs.