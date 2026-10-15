Karada Tales: B'luru MasterChef India participant Avani Sharma on popularising Karada Brahmin cuisine

When stuffy noses and sore throats make eating feel like a chore and exhaustion makes it impossible to get up and cook, most of us have our comfort foods, whether its a hot bowl of tomato soup, pongal, dal-rice or thukpa, available at the tap of a food delivery app. But for Chef Avani Sharma, who found herself away from home, sick and craving her childhood favourites, no respite was in sight. “I could not find any of the cuisine I grew up eating. With 25,000 people from the Karada Brahmin community spread across the Karnataka-Kasargod region, none has opened a restaurant with its dishes on a menu,” she says. This, combined with memories of making and eating fresh farm-to-table food in Kasargod, with her extended family of 60 people during the pandemic a few years prior, led Sharma to start her digital project ‘Karada Spicebox’, in an attempt to introduce more people to this unique cuisine. Earlier this year, she appeared on MasterChef India too, making it to the top seven.

Karada cuisine is influenced by the migratory history of the community, which traces its origins to Karad in Maharashtra. At the core are three taste profiles: tangy, sweet and spicy. “The key part is tempering. People assume that the food will be mild, but we use a lot of onion and garlic too. You see the Kerala influence in coconut-forward dishes we have, we also cook in coconut oil.” The use of earthen pots too, is essential, shares Sharma, “Pot cooking takes a lot of patience but is crucial to get the flavour right for many dishes. Slow cooking enhances the flavours and because mud pots tend to absorb salt, it balances out the flavours.”