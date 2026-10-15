Stick to guidelines on litigations: Karnataka HC to Bengaluru Development Authority

BENGALURU: The High Court has directed the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to strictly adhere to the 11 guidelines and circular placed before the court, along with the affidavit filed by the commissioner, in all cases filed by the BDA.

Any deviation from the circular and guidelines should be viewed seriously, and appropriate action should be taken against the officer(s) instrumental to such violation, the High Court cautioned.

A division bench of Justice DK Singh and Justice TM Nadaf passed the order to set right the anomalies and systemic failure in conducting the court cases, while allowing appeals filed by the BDA against the orders dated March 7, 2024 and August 18, 2023, passed in two separate writ petitions.

Through the order concerned, a notification for acquiring two different pieces of land near Gubbalala in Bengaluru South Taluk for the formation of a road from Kanakapura to Banashankari and further extension of Banashankari 6th Stage Layout was quashed.

While allowing the appeals filed by the BDA, the division bench said the scheme for Banashankari VI Stage having been substantially implemented and having been upheld in several cases, the contention of senior counsel appearing for the land owners that the BDA cannot form island layouts on small pockets of land, such as the lands involved in these cases, has no ground.

In an office order placed before the court, the BDA stated that in cases where adverse orders have been issued against the BDA in the courts, instead of wasting time and money by filing appeals in such cases, it is appropriate to examine the cases first.