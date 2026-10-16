Bengaluru: Rs 5.5 crore to transform quarry from heat island to climate-resilient park

BENGALURU: The abandoned stone quarry at Hennur Bande in HBR Layout is set to be developed into a ‘heat-resilient park’ as Bengaluru looks for ways to counter rising temperatures and tackle the urban heat island effect.

The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) plans to transform a 10-acre flat, under-utilised land parcel, surrounded by a 20-acre buffer zone into a climate-responsive public space, at an estimated cost of Rs 5.5 crore, a BNCC official said. The corporation has invited tenders for the redevelopment of the site.

“Hennur Bande has been identified as one of Bengaluru’s urban heat hotspots. The stone quarry traps the heat during the day and releases it at night. Temperatures here are higher than in other areas,” the official said.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), during the launch of the heat-health protocol for the city in September, said, “Bengaluru’s heat risk is rising rapidly. The city’s mean air temperature has increased by nearly 0.5°C over the past ten years, with parts of the city recording temperatures near 40°C in April 2024.”

The project aims to balance environmental restoration with the recreational needs of residents, the BNCC official said.

“The existing playground will be retained and developed, with the proposed park expected to include multiple sports facilities such as skating, volleyball courts, an outdoor yoga area and a dedicated walking track,” he added.