Bengaluru to get another traffic park

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new traffic park, which aims to provide practical road safety education to schoolchildren and the public, at the Traffic Training and Road Safety Institute in Thanisandra. He also flagged off 20 traffic police patrol motorcycles.

Bengaluru already has a traffic park near St Mark’s Circle. The proposed park at Thanisandra will be the city’s second traffic park and will feature model roads, junctions, traffic signals, road signboards and pedestrian crossings. It will enable children to learn traffic rules in an environment that replicates real-life road conditions.

Speaking at the event, Kharge said road safety was not the sole responsibility of the traffic police but a collective responsibility of every road user. Following traffic rules, prioritising pedestrian safety and adopting responsible driving practices played a crucial role in preventing accidents.

The Honda India Foundation is providing assistance worth Rs 1.66 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to support the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s road safety and traffic management programmes. The assistance includes Rs 1 crore for establishing the traffic park and Rs 66 lakh towards 20 patrol motorcycles. The new motorcycles are equipped with sirens, public address systems, flashing warning lights and safety helmets.