Marshals get 10 days to resolve 1k AI-detected garbage issues in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With many complaints of garbage black spots still pending despite their detection through AI technology, Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh has set a 10-day deadline to resolve 1,000 such complaints in 10 days.

The corporation had roped in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology on a pilot basis to escalate and resolve various public grievances within Bengaluru South City Corporation limits, including black spots, potholes, streetlights, unauthorised hoardings, and other issues by reaching the officials concerned.

An extensive survey was conducted covering 150km of 311km of roads using a vehicle equipped with an AI camera. Travelling along the roads, this vehicle automatically identified potholes, footpath encroachments, construction waste, unauthorised optical fibre cables and garbage black spots, generating problem ticket numbers. During the campaign, 2,000 such tickets (black spot issues) were raised and based on this, marshals were given a 10-day deadline to attend to and close 1,000 such complaints, said an official.

“To ensure effective management of this new system, a special workshop was organized on Thursday for the corporation’s marshals and junior health inspectors. The ‘Anveshak’ mobile application has also been developed to resolve the detected garbage issues. Corporation personnel must review details of assigned grievances on the app’s dashboard and proceed directly to the location to take remedial action,” Commissioner KN Ramesh said.

He also noted that a re-inspection of previously recorded tickets and generation of tickets for new issues will be carried out every 30 days using the AI camera-mounted vehicle.