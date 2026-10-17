BEd student attempts suicide after neighbour, friends film her secretly in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old B.Ed student allegedly attempted suicide after being subjected to mental harassment by her neighbour, and his friends, who allegedly followed her and recorded her photographs and videos, including inside her house in Varthur.

Her father has filed a police complaint seeking legal action against the accused for allegedly stalking and harassing his daughter and violating her privacy.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 10.30 am. The woman, after taking treatment at a private hospital in Varthur, has been discharged.

Three days before the incident, the woman allegedly overheard some boys on the neighbouring property claiming that they had installed cameras around her house and could monitor her movements and activities. When her family members went to check the neighbouring property, they found nobody there.

On October 14, the woman allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pills after becoming mentally distressed.

Before the incident, she had written in her notebook the name of the neighbour and others stating that they had allegedly taken her photographs and videos even when she was inside her house, including in the bathroom, and had followed her wherever she went.

Her 51-year-old father, who works as a mason, told the police that the family had been living at the address with his wife and their three children.

“The woman had consumed some tablets. She is out of danger. The suspects are being interrogated and their mobile phones have been seized. Action will be initiated if there is any videos or photographs of the victim on their phones. The victim is also reportedly having anxiety disorder. She must be feeling that the suspects were following her. The neighbour and his friends are denying the allegations against them,” said an officer.

A case of stalking under section 78 of BNS has been registered against the suspects.