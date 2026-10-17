Bengaluru police deny permission for CJP’s Tiranga March near Town Hall

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City Police have denied permission for Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) ‘Tiranga March’ near Town Hall, citing Karnataka High Court directions restricting protests, and public gatherings in the city to Freedom Park.

CJP had planned to conduct a march on Friday at 4 pm from Town Hall to Quit India Movement Memorial near Mysuru Bank Circle and Banappa Park. The CJP had reportedly announced the march on social media.

Senior police officials said protests outside the designated venue, particularly in the Central Business District (CBD) could cause severe traffic congestion and inconvenience to the public. They also warned that permitting demonstration in violation of the court’s directions could amount to contempt of court.

“We will strictly enforce the court’s directions and would not permit public demonstrations at locations other than the designated venue. The permission was denied because of the venue. If it was Freedom Park, we would have granted permission,” said an officer. The march was organised in alliance with My Vote, My Right, All India Students’ Association (AISA) Karnataka, Jagruta Karnataka, and others.