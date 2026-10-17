BTech student jumps to death from hostel building in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In two separate incidents, a student and a 48-year-old man allegedly ended their lives after jumping from buildings on Thursday. A 20-year-old BTech student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of her hostel building on the University campus near Nagadevanahalli under the Doddaballapura Rural police station on Thursday night. The deceased, Varshini, hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was pursuing third year of BTech in Computer Science at GITAM University.
The police said that preliminary inquiries revealed that Varshini had been suffering from depression for the past few months and she was being treated. On Thursday night, she allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of the hostel building and died on the spot. Hostel authorities alerted the police, who shifted the body for postmortem. The body was handed over to her parents on Friday.
The parents told the police that Varshini had sent them a message on Thursday night saying, “I love you, Dad, and I love you, Mom.”
They also alleged negligence on the part of the hostel management led to her death. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case against the hostel management under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of BNS. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and collecting her medical records.
KPTCL staffer jumps from 12th floor
In the second incident, a 48-year-old Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) employee died after allegedly jumping from the 12th floor of the corporation’s headquarters on Race Course Road, under the High Grounds police limits on Thursday evening. The deceased, Vajrakumar -- a resident of Jayanagar, was a Group C employee working as a junior assistant in KPTCL’s gratuity section.
He was estranged from his wife. The police said that Vajrakumar, who worked on the sixth floor of the building, went to the 12th floor around 5 pm and allegedly jumped. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The police said the exact reason for his death is yet to be ascertained. A case of unnatural death has been registered.
HELPLINE
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.