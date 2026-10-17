BTech student jumps to death from hostel building in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In two separate incidents, a student and a 48-year-old man allegedly ended their lives after jumping from buildings on Thursday. A 20-year-old BTech student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of her hostel building on the University campus near Nagadevanahalli under the Doddaballapura Rural police station on Thursday night. The deceased, Varshini, hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was pursuing third year of BTech in Computer Science at GITAM University.

The police said that preliminary inquiries revealed that Varshini had been suffering from depression for the past few months and she was being treated. On Thursday night, she allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of the hostel building and died on the spot. Hostel authorities alerted the police, who shifted the body for postmortem. The body was handed over to her parents on Friday.

The parents told the police that Varshini had sent them a message on Thursday night saying, “I love you, Dad, and I love you, Mom.”

They also alleged negligence on the part of the hostel management led to her death. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case against the hostel management under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of BNS. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and collecting her medical records.