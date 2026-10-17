KIA Bengaluru, Vancouver airport sign pact to boost connectivity

BENGALURU: As part of the six-day trade mission to India, Maninder Sidhu, Canadian Minister of International Trade, participated in an aerospace roundtable with Canadian and Indian industry leaders to explore new opportunities for collaboration and showcase Canadian capabilities in the sector.

The minister led nearly 300 delegates from across Canada to Mumbai and Bengaluru, as part of the largest trade delegation sent to India in 30 years. The exercise aims to expanding bilateral trade and building new business partnerships.

The wider trade mission includes Canadian businesses from aerospace and space, clean technology, information and communication technology, life sciences and agri-food sectors. The delegation is engaging with Indian decision-makers, industry leaders and potential clients to identify commercial opportunities and attract investment.

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Friday signed a sister-airport agreement to strengthen technology, cargo and economic links between Southern India and Western Canada, with a focus on developing direct air connectivity between the two cities.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) covers seven areas of collaboration, including airport technology, operational efficiency, innovation projects and air cargo movement.

The two airports will explore the use of YVR’s Digital Twin technology and jointly develop or test innovative solutions to improve airport operations and passenger experience. The partnership also aims to facilitate cargo transportation between Canada and Southern India, particularly to support growing sectors such as technology.

Bangalore International Airport Limited Chief Operating Officer Girish Nair said the partnership would facilitate the exchange of expertise in smart airport technologies, data-driven decision-making, sustainable operations and terminal performance management.