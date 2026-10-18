Bengaluru: 75-80 protesters detained during anti-SIR agitation near Town Hall

BENGALURU: Around 75 to 80 protesters were detained and later released after police intervened during an attempted demonstration against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls near Town Hall in Bengaluru on Saturday evening. Activists alleged that police personnel used force to remove them from the spot, leaving several protesters with minor injuries and muscle pain.

Members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) alleged that police personnel began detaining protesters after they took out flags and raised slogans at the venue. An activist claimed that some protesters’ clothes were torn during the detention and alleged that some women police personnel were not wearing identification badges despite being asked to identify themselves.

The protesters were taken to the Chamarajpet police station and released after approximately an hour, an AISA member said. The activist maintained that the gathering was peaceful and that there was no plan to take out a march.

The group had chosen Town Hall because of its central location and its history as a site for public demonstrations. The protesters argued that public spaces such as Town Hall and Mysuru Circle should also be accessible for peaceful gatherings, instead of restricting demonstrations to Freedom Park.

The protest was organised against SIR, which activists alleged could disproportionately affect migrant workers, women, Muslims and other marginalised communities by excluding eligible voters from electoral rolls. The AISA member described the campaign as a struggle to protect voting rights and democratic freedoms and called on more people to join the movement.