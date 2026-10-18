Bengaluru North City Corporation reviews care at dog shelter

BENGALURU: The Animal Husbandry Department of Bengaluru North City Corporation inspected food preparation and distribution, medical treatment, kennel conditions and sanitation arrangements at the Medi Agrahara Street Dog Shelter, which houses 500 dogs. A dog was provided medical treatment during the inspection. The department also reviewed health management and kennel cleanliness arrangements.

The shelter is managed under the supervision of the Corporation’s Animal Husbandry Department, with priority given to the health, safety and welfare of the dogs. Staff examine every dog brought to the shelter and record its body weight.

“Deworming medication and anti-rabies vaccination are administered in accordance with veterinary advice and prescribed guidelines. Dogs suffering from illnesses or injuries are provided with the necessary medical treatment, and their health is monitored,” a senior veterinary doctor said, adding that hygiene is prioritised during food preparation. Food is served in separate bowls, and drinking water is provided.