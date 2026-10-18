Six arrested for extortion of spa owner in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Six people, including four women, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting spa and salon employees and extorting money from the establishment’s operator by posing as members of an organisation and media representatives in Vidyaranyapura.

Police have recovered Rs 80,000 in cash, seven mobile phones, a car and a two-wheeler allegedly used in the crime.

The incident occurred on the night of October 3 at a spa and salon on Vidyaranyapura Main Road in Nanjappa Layout. The accused allegedly threatened the employees by questioning whether illegal activities were being carried out at the establishment, assaulted them and threatened to publicise allegations against the spa on social media.

The accused are identified as Eeramma, Sagai Mary, Mamatha, Piya, Yogababu and Mohammed Asif. Two more gang members are on the run and the police are searching for them.

The gang allegedly demanded Rs five lakh from the complainant and forcibly collected the money before leaving the premises. The complainant, a resident of Sai Nagar filed a complaint on the next day in the Vidyaranyapura police station. The accused were apprehended near KR Circle.

“The accused confessed to their involvement in the case during interrogation. They have been remanded to judicial custody. We are checking if the gang is involved in any other extortion,” said an officer.