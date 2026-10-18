Three road accidents claim four lives in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Four people were killed in road accidents near KR Puram and Nelamangala, including two men whose motorcycle collided with a truck, and a 23-year-old woman whose bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle while she was travelling with a friend to Devarayanadurga.

In the accident near KR Puram, two men were killed on the spot when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Bhattarahalli at around 2 am on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Shivaraj Gowda Patil, 24, a native of Haveri, and Lakshmikanth, 26, who hailed from Kalaburagi. Both men worked at a private company and lived in a rented house in Basavanapura, KR Puram. The accident occurred when they were returning home on their motorcycle after going out for work.

In another accident within the same traffic police limits, Sachin (34) was killed when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with his motorcycle near Bhattarahalli.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Aleena, a native of Kerala, was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle on which she was travelling with her friend near Veeranjipura in Nelamangala. The two were reportedly on their way to Devarayanadurga for a ride when the accident occurred on Friday.

The impact threw Aleena onto the road, and another vehicle reportedly ran over her head, killing her on the spot. The driver of the vehicle that initially hit the motorcycle allegedly fled without stopping.

The motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The Nelamangala traffic police visited the accident spot and shifted Aleena’s body to Nelamangala Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police are investigating to identify the vehicle and trace its driver.