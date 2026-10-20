Bengaluru celebrities and Influencers get candid on their Vijayadashami wishes

This Vijayadashami, I want to let go of sorrows, disappointments and humiliation and welcome happiness, prosperity, peace of mind and positivity. Above all, I wish for the strength to move forward with a lighter heart and a hopeful mind. For me, the victory of good over evil is about choosing goodness even when life tests you. In a world where negativity and ego often take over, staying kind, honest and compassionate is a victory in itself. The real celebration of Vijayadashami begins when we overcome our inner negativity and choose to spread peace and happiness. I take inspiration from Lord Rama’s patience and perseverance. Even after 14 years of exile, he stayed true to his values and faced every challenge. In today’s world, we need to learn that patience. Sometimes, staying calm and believing that ‘this too shall pass’ gives us the strength to overcome tough situations.