Bengaluru celebrities and Influencers get candid on their Vijayadashami wishes

In a city that rarely slows down, festivals offer a chance to pause, reconnect with loved ones and make room for culture and traditions amid the daily rush. Vijayadashami brings with it the promise of new beginnings, with prayers and family gatherings marking the occasion. In Bengaluru, people from different communities celebrate the festival in their own ways, adding to the city’s diverse festive spirit. As neighbourhoods prepare for the occasion, celebrities and influencers share their Vijayadashami wishes, reflecting on what the festival means to them and what they hope it brings to everyone.
Every festival is a symbolic and historical representation of the teaching that good always wins over evil. Be it the Ramayana, the Mahabharata or Samudra Manthana - every tale from our history carries a strong message that good always wins. This Vijayadashami, I want to let go of all my negative thoughts, fear of failure, anxiety and, obviously, my angry-bird tendencies. I want to welcome good things, good people, good thoughts and calm, peaceful days. For me, good over evil means that everyone has both a darker and a brighter side. Let the brighter side take away all the darkness from society. Let women breathe peacefully, do the things they wish to do without fear or hesitation and let the Durga within every girl and woman empower her to take a stand.
Some of my earliest memories are of the excitement at home, getting involved in the preparations, dressing up and spending time with family. I think that feeling of anticipation and happiness stays with you, no matter how much your celebrations evolve over the years. This season, I want to enjoy the celebrations at my own pace, make time for the people I love and soak in the festive energy around the city. I look forward to putting together outfits that feel traditional yet reflect my personal style. What I enjoy most is how the city comes alive during this time.
This Vijayadashami, I want to let go of sorrows, disappointments and humiliation and welcome happiness, prosperity, peace of mind and positivity. Above all, I wish for the strength to move forward with a lighter heart and a hopeful mind. For me, the victory of good over evil is about choosing goodness even when life tests you. In a world where negativity and ego often take over, staying kind, honest and compassionate is a victory in itself. The real celebration of Vijayadashami begins when we overcome our inner negativity and choose to spread peace and happiness. I take inspiration from Lord Rama’s patience and perseverance. Even after 14 years of exile, he stayed true to his values and faced every challenge. In today’s world, we need to learn that patience. Sometimes, staying calm and believing that ‘this too shall pass’ gives us the strength to overcome tough situations.
What I remember most from childhood Dasara celebrations is the Sharadha pooje, which we would do at school and at home; we innocently believed that everything in the books kept for pooje would get imprinted in our minds afterwards. Being from Udupi, another important part of the festival was going to the Udupi Venkataramana temple and carrying the palakki at the time of visarjan. Today, with dandiya and garba are happening all over Bangalore, it feels like a mix of traditions. We keep our celebrations traditional, offering prayers to our kula devis, Vijaya Durga and Sharadha Durga at home. I think in today’s fast-moving world, all we need is peace, so I pray for it more than wealth or prosperity.
Growing up, Dasara was all about having a gala time playing games with friends. We would run around, hide and find each other playing kanna-muchaale (hide and seek). My sister and I also used to dress up like Rama and Sita, my cousin as Lakshmana and my close friend as Hanuman, and we would go to temples and get our pictures clicked. Today, an important part of our celebrations is the Chandi homa with our close friends, family and people from the industry, seeking blessings from the devi.
What makes festivals special is all the little things we associate with them. Growing up, I loved listening to my grandparents talk about how they celebrated festivals, the traditions they followed and the little details that made those days memorable. Those conversations have stayed with me and they’ve shaped the way I look at festivals today. As we grow older, we realise that traditions aren’t just about following certain customs every year. They’re also about understanding where they come from and finding ways to keep them alive in our own lives. For me, festivals are an opportunity to take a break from our everyday routines, enjoy the moment and create memories that we’ll look back on years later.