Bengaluru's Kasturinagar residents plant 600 saplings around revived lake

BENGALURU: As part of the complete lake revival exercise and its ecosystem, Kasturinagar residents, along with an NGO, planted 600 fruit and shade-giving saplings across 6.5 acres of the reclaimed Kasturinagar Lake.

The residents said that a year ago, they pooled in over Rs 40 lakh and revived the dead water body, which is under the Forest department now. As bird activity has increased, including peahen and peacock sightings in the lake premises, the association decided to plant fruit and plant saplings with a dual purpose.

“We wanted a dedicated lake boundary, and as part of it, we had already planted a few saplings last year. Now, we have planted jamun, guava, sapota, bird cherry and other saplings for birds on land reclaimed from encroachment,” said Abhijith MS, member, Kasturinagar Welfare Association.

Residents have had to fight the land mafia and garbage mafia to save the lake as illegal debris was being dumped, and till 2024, there was no trace of a water body. They have run from pillar to post to find the original custodian of the 6.5acres of forest land.

While 19 acres were notified for the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) around 1986 for the formation of East of NGEF, subsequently, 2 acres were allotted to the Railways and 3 acres for Outer Ring Road.