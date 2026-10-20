Climate data tools target Bengaluru’s heat, water, infrastructure challenges

BENGALURU: Data-driven tools to address Bengaluru’s urban heat stress, infrastructure gaps and changing water trends were among the initiatives highlighted at the inaugural Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026, which brought together climate-tech startups, researchers, policymakers and technology companies to explore solutions to climate challenges.

WRI India launched Data Lab Connect during the five-day programme, held from October 12 to 16. It aims to help organisations use data and analytical approaches to address the city’s challenges.

Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy also launched the BHRIGU–National + Heat Insights Explorer to strengthen urban heat resilience and demonstrated its Namma Safari and Disha platforms, which explore pathways towards a carbon-neutral and sustainable Karnataka.

The event was organised by Climate Collective Foundation, with Google as anchor partner and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society and Startup Karnataka as state innovation partners.