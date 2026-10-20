Lawyer shot dead at Bengaluru home, tenants prime suspects

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old lawyer was shot dead at the doorstep of his house near Whitefield late Sunday night by two men, who allegedly arrived on an online food delivery two-wheeler, claiming that they had come to pay outstanding rent.

One of the assailants allegedly pretended to hand over the money, while the other opened fire at the victim before fleeing. While rent dispute is suspected to be the motive, the police are investigating from multiple angles, including a property-related conflict and personal enmity.

The deceased, Manjunath, a resident of Pattandur Agrahara, sustained three bullet injuries — one in the forehead and two in the chest. He collapsed at the spot, and his wife and neighbours rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police have formed four teams to nab the two suspects.

Manjunath owned several acres of land in Pattandur Agrahara, where his family had constructed around 50 labour sheds and rented them out to migrant workers, including from Bihar. One of the tenants had allegedly failed to pay rent for the past three months.

When Manjunath approached him, an argument reportedly broke out and the lawyer returned asking the tenant to pay the dues. The police suspect that the same tenant may have subsequently planned the murder in retaliation for the confrontation.