Lawyer shot dead at Bengaluru home, tenants prime suspects

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old lawyer was shot dead at the doorstep of his house near Whitefield late Sunday night by two men, who allegedly arrived on an online food delivery two-wheeler, claiming that they had come to pay outstanding rent.
One of the assailants allegedly pretended to hand over the money, while the other opened fire at the victim before fleeing. While rent dispute is suspected to be the motive, the police are investigating from multiple angles, including a property-related conflict and personal enmity.
The deceased, Manjunath, a resident of Pattandur Agrahara, sustained three bullet injuries — one in the forehead and two in the chest. He collapsed at the spot, and his wife and neighbours rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police have formed four teams to nab the two suspects.
Manjunath owned several acres of land in Pattandur Agrahara, where his family had constructed around 50 labour sheds and rented them out to migrant workers, including from Bihar. One of the tenants had allegedly failed to pay rent for the past three months.
When Manjunath approached him, an argument reportedly broke out and the lawyer returned asking the tenant to pay the dues. The police suspect that the same tenant may have subsequently planned the murder in retaliation for the confrontation.
Victim’s family owns 50 houses, labour sheds
The suspects allegedly contacted Manjunath over phone and told him they would bring the rent money. Around midnight, they arrived at his residence and rang the doorbell. When Manjunath asked who was outside, one of them reportedly said they had come to pay the rent.
As soon as he opened the door, one suspect allegedly pretended to hand over the money, while the other pulled out a pistol and fired at him. After the shooting, both men fled. Hearing the gunshots, Manjunath’s wife rushed outside and saw her husband lying in a pool of blood. With the help of neighbours, she took him to the hospital.
Manjunath’s elder brother Muniraju suspected that Ankit Kumar Dubey, who reportedly works as a food delivery executive, had committed the crime along with an accomplice. Dubey was reportedly staying in one of the labour sheds and was paying Rs 5,000 rent per month.
Muniraju told reporters that the family had returned home from a temple around 10.30 pm on Sunday, and the call from Dubey and his accomplice came later. The family owns around 50 houses and labour sheds that are rented out, he added.
“A person named Shivu usually handled rent collection and payments, but he had gone to his hometown. The victim met Dubey and demanded that he clear the outstanding rent,” said an officer.
A victim’s relative, Akshay, wondered how a tenant could get a pistol so easily and suspected that the murder may have been orchestrated by someone else using the tenants. He said Manjunath, a practising lawyer, was not involved in other real estate or political activities and suggested that personal enmity or another motive could be behind the crime.
The Whitefield police visited the spot soon after receiving information about the crime. Forensic science personnel and a dog squad were also deployed to collect evidence. According to the victim’s family, the incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed at the house. The police will be examining the footage, an officer said.
DCP Saidulu Adavath said investigators are examining all possible motives, including the rent dispute, a property dispute and personal enmity. A team of advocates met Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh and demanded speedy investigation.