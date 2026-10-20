The search for an independent life in a new city can come with uncertainties, particularly when safety becomes a concern. Kannada filmmaker Vikas Nagaraj explores these anxieties in his nearly 23-minute short film Fate, which examines the ‘darker side’ of Bengaluru and the vulnerabilities people face in public spaces.

The film, bankrolled by Street Story Studios, recently received recognition at the Indo-Japan International Film Festival, connecting with audiences outside India through its themes of safety, survival and the unpredictability of life. Fate was also selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and the 7th Mumba International Film Festival.

The idea for the film emerged from his research into incidents involving women in public spaces. One case that particularly affected him was the death of a young woman from Belagavi who had travelled to the city for an examination. “She was returning home when a bus hit her, killing her. I was upset when I learnt about it. I kept asking why such

incidents happen and why people are not more careful. I wanted to raise this question with the government, too,” he says.

The incident prompted him to turn his concerns into a short film that could draw attention to public safety. Through Fate, he wanted to examine the difficulties women encounter while trying to live independently in the city. Nagaraj believes the film’s central theme makes it relatable to audiences across countries. “Safety is an issue across the world and thus, the idea of fate connects everyone,” he shares.