The search for an independent life in a new city can come with uncertainties, particularly when safety becomes a concern. Kannada filmmaker Vikas Nagaraj explores these anxieties in his nearly 23-minute short film Fate, which examines the ‘darker side’ of Bengaluru and the vulnerabilities people face in public spaces.
The film, bankrolled by Street Story Studios, recently received recognition at the Indo-Japan International Film Festival, connecting with audiences outside India through its themes of safety, survival and the unpredictability of life. Fate was also selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and the 7th Mumba International Film Festival.
The idea for the film emerged from his research into incidents involving women in public spaces. One case that particularly affected him was the death of a young woman from Belagavi who had travelled to the city for an examination. “She was returning home when a bus hit her, killing her. I was upset when I learnt about it. I kept asking why such
incidents happen and why people are not more careful. I wanted to raise this question with the government, too,” he says.
The incident prompted him to turn his concerns into a short film that could draw attention to public safety. Through Fate, he wanted to examine the difficulties women encounter while trying to live independently in the city. Nagaraj believes the film’s central theme makes it relatable to audiences across countries. “Safety is an issue across the world and thus, the idea of fate connects everyone,” he shares.
Nagaraj experimented with a technique in which the sounds accompanying the visuals help communicate the events unfolding on screen. He also incorporated Indian folk music and instruments associated with Janapada and bhajana. Folk singer Kadabagere Muniraju contributed songs to the project, adding to its musical texture. He adds, “I wanted to explore Indian instruments and take their sound to other countries. When the film is screened in places like New York, these instruments may be new to the audience. I have tried to use them in a way that connects the sound with the visuals and emotions of the scene.”
Filming in public spaces presented its own challenges. The crew began shooting at around 4am but faced restrictions and delays while waiting for police permission. The presence of several women actors in public spaces also meant dealing with ‘curious’ passers-by who sometimes approached them during the shoot. Nagaraj says the team used these experiences to bring greater realism to the film. The filmmaker spent a month rehearsing with the actors, many of whom are newbies.
Following its festival screenings, Fate has drawn responses from audiences who have contacted Nagaraj to discuss the film and its realistic portrayal of public spaces. Viewers at the Bengaluru International Film Festival also encouraged him to consider developing the story into a feature film. He is open to the possibility, provided he finds the right producers.
Nagaraj has previously worked as an associate director on the Kannada film KD and as an assistant director on Guru Shishyaru. His upcoming short film, Super Siddu, a dark comedy, is ready for a YouTube release. Now, with Fate, Nagaraj hopes to encourage conversations about public safety and the risks people encounter while pursuing independent lives in unknown surroundings.