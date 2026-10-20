Student among two killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two persons, including a class 10 student, died in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday and Monday morning.The student died after a car allegedly driven recklessly on a one-way road collided with the motorcycle he was riding pillion in Yelahanka traffic police limits around 7.20 pm on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Hemanth, a resident of Vidyaranyapura. Hemanth and his friend Vamshi, 17, were proceeding towards New BDA Layout road near JK Basavanna Circle in Shyamarajapura when the speeding car from Byaladakere allegedly entered the one-way road and hit their motorcycle. Hemanth, who suffered severe head injuries, died in hospital. Vamshi, who too suffered serious injuries, is under treatment.

In another accident, Pappu Kisku, 34, from Asam died after a speeding car hit him in Devanahalli traffic police limits around 12.30 am on Monday. He worked as an operator at a sewage treatment plant and lived at T Hosahalli in Devanahalli taluk.