Bengaluru: Consumers to pay more for electricity over next three months

BENGALURU: Consumers will have to pay more for electricity over the next three months as the Energy Department passes on the higher cost of power purchased from the open market to meet peak demand in September.

Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) Managing Director N Shivashankara said the Fuel Purchase Price Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charge would be around 0.5 paise per unit for September to November. The charge is listed in a separate column in electricity bills.

Explaining the reason for the additional charge, Shivashankara said power was usually purchased at Rs 6-6.15 per unit. However, amid a nationwide demand surge in September, the department had to procure power from the open market at Rs 10 per unit. The additional cost is now being passed on to consumers in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, the Energy Department plans to issue an advisory urging citizens to stagger their electricity consumption to help manage rising demand.

“Managing morning and evening peak loads has become a challenge. There is a need to shift the load. An advisory will be issued asking people to use washing machines, air conditioners and other major electrical appliances during non-peak hours. This will ensure a more even distribution of power consumption throughout the day,” a senior Energy Department official said.

The department is also holding discussions with the Agriculture Department to urge farmers to avoid cultivating summer and water-intensive crops until the situation stabilises, the official added.