Bengaluru: Man held for AI video depicting bombing of Vidhana Soudha

BENGALURU: Vidhana Soudha police on Tuesday registered a suo motu case against an unidentified person for uploading on social media a video footage generated using artificial intelligence (AI), depicting a bomb attack on the iconic Vidhana Soudha.

The accused has been identified as Hazarat Ali, a native of Bihar who has been working as a daily-wage labourer in Bengaluru for the past few months. He was traced using Internet Protocol (IP) logs and subsequently arrested.

The complaint filed by the police inspector says the social media monitoring team found a video uploaded from an Instagram account named jnx_king_h_g. The video was edited to make it appear as though a bomb explosion occurred and was captioned “Vidhanasabha Uda Diya Bam se” (Blown up the Vidhana Soudha with a bomb).

The complaint stated that the unidentified person had allegedly triggered fear among the public through the social media handle and committed an offence against public peace.

The police have registered a case under Section 353 (statements conducive to public mischief) of the BNS. The police are yet to identify and arrest the accused.