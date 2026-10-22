How Indian elite sports uses sports tech: AI analysis, wearable devices, bats with sensors and more

Whenever badminton star PV Sindhu walked onto the court in the past few months, viewers’ eyes were drawn not just to her game but to the oddly futuristic, bean-shaped device stuck to her temple. Aptly named ‘Temple,’ the device by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal claims to measure blood flow to the brain. She’s not the only elite sportsperson spotted wearing wearable tech either, with Virat Kohli often seen with a Whoop band. However, there is more to sports tech than the buzz around wearables.

Sayak Ghosh, founder, StepOut AI, explains the different ways tech is used in sports today, saying, “It comes in the form of performance analysis or enhancement: one is wearable devices like Whoop or chest bands that track physical data and the other is technical analysis, which used to be done by support staff manually, but is now being done by organisations like us. You also see goal line technology like the FIFA World Cup’s chip in the ball, which helps both in performance analysis as well as officiating or governance.” Currently, his software, which uses AI to analyse football games from uploaded footage, has been used by the All India Football Federation’s FIFA Academy, the I-League, the Durand Cup and ISL teams Bengaluru FC and FC Madras.

Cricket, founders note, is perhaps where sports tech use is most prevalent, with one example being smart bats by Bengaluru-based Str8bat, used by IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals (RR) for player development and acquisition. The tech consists of a thin sticker, explains founder Gagan Daga. “It is IoT-enabled and goes behind the bat, capturing motion without cameras. It gives feedback to every player on bat speed, impact, timing and biomechanics of the batting,” he says.