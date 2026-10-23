2,610 jobs in limbo, as Karnataka HC halts KPSC recruitment

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has put recruitment to 2,610 posts across nine government departments on hold following the High Court’s decision to strike down the 2022 law enhancing SC reservation from 15% to 17% and ST reservation from 3% to 7%. The selection process for many of these posts were completed, but the candidates are now unsure of their appointments.

The KPSC in its notification said that as per the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services under the State) Act, 2022, the quota for SC candidates in recruitment was enhanced by 2% and by 4% for ST. Based on this, 18 notifications for recruitment for 2,610 posts were issued.

Documents available with The New Indian Express show that of 2610 posts, the KPSC has completed the recruitment process for 1,349 posts and the final lists of selected candidates and their documents were sent to the departments concerned. The remaining 1,261 posts are under various stages of recruitment.

The high court order says the 1,261 posts in BBMP (now GBA), as well as in Water Resources, DPAR, Animal Husbandry and Industry and Commerce departments, have been kept on temporary hold. The court also said the order also applies to the recruitment to 1,349 posts, which has been completed. “Action can be taken only after getting permission from the high court’,’ said the KPSC Secretary in their note to the selected candidates.