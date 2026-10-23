Bengaluru, Pulakeshinagar blast: Device delivered inside a parcel exploded, finds probe

BENGALURU: The investigation into the suspicious blast at an under-construction building in Pulakeshinagar has revealed that a parcel containing a battery-operated torch-like object was delivered at the site.

The police, who have registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act, have not ruled out the possibility that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).

A team of officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has visited the spot.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation revealed that a security guard at the building, Allauddin, received a phone call on Tuesday, asking him to collect the parcel.

After receiving the parcel, Allauddin and painter Suraj took it to the fifth floor of the building.

After opening the parcel, they attempted to switch on the battery inside the object, which exploded. Both suffered injuries. One of them is still under treatment. Call details of the security guard are being examined, the police said.