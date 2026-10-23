Bengaluru: Bihar man kills wife over suspicion of affair, throws body into drain

BENGALURU: Nearly 10 days after a woman’s body was found in a stormwater drain within the Magadi Road police station limits, the police on Thursday arrested her husband for allegedly murdering her over suspicion of an extramarital affair and dumping her body in the drain in a plastic bag on October 10.

The deceased has been identified as Ruksana (25), a tailor at a garment factory. The accused, Mohammed Ifzan (22), works at a scrap yard. Both were natives of Bihar and had been living in a rented house in Gopalapura.

Police said the two fell in love and married two years ago.

Ifzan suspected that his wife was frequently talking to someone over the phone and was involved in an extramarital relationship. This often led to arguments between them. On October 10, an argument over the issue escalated, during which Ifzan allegedly killed his wife by hitting her on the head with a stone. A local resident found her body in a drain on October 13, following which the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During the inquiry, residents told the police that a woman living in a house in Gopalapura had not been seen for several days. Acting on this information, the police detained Ifzan for questioning. He claimed that he had sent his wife to Bihar. When asked to provide her mobile phone number, he allegedly said that she did not use a mobile phone. As suspicion against him grew, the police questioned him further, following which he confessed to the murder, the police said.

The police added that the accused allegedly took a scooter from his workplace to dispose of the body. He placed the body in a plastic bag, dumped it in the stormwater drain and fled the scene.