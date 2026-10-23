Karnataka government mulls panel to boost organ donations

BENGALURU: The State Organ Transplant Advisory Committee has decided to form an Organ Transplant Visionary Committee under Dr Nagesh, the director of the Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant, to recommend measures to increase public awareness about organ donations in Karnataka.

The decision was taken at a progress review meeting, chaired by health minister UT Khader, on Thursday. The committee will focus on brain death certification and organ retrieval in all district hospitals and government medical colleges, expanding organ transplant facilities in government hospitals and the early launch of new software for organ allocation and tracking.

The panel will also focus on the renewal of registrations of transplant centres that have lapsed. According to the information shared following the meeting, 6,291 patients are waiting for organ transplants. The message highlighted that one organ donor can save many lives.