Karnataka's luxury express Golden Chariot to chug from October 24

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s luxury express -- the Golden Chariot -- will begin its 2026-27 season from October 24 with a new look and curated tours spanning wildlife, royalty, world heritage, coffee country and coastal experiences, said tourism officials on Thursday.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had directed officials to promote the Golden Chariot as one of Karnataka’s flagship premium tourism products emphasizing on improving guests’ experience and strengthening domestic and international luxury travel. “The first trip of the five-night, six-day ‘Pride of Karnataka’ journey has recorded 100% booking, with 75 guests set to travel along with 60 onboard staff members,” the department said. The Pride of Karnataka itinerary includes Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Mysuru, Belur, Halebidu, Chikkamagaluru, Hampi and Goa.

The officials said the train underwent scheduled technical maintenance at the Mysuru workshop from May-August. Its exteriors have been refurbished and the onboard kitchen was modernised.

A total of 13 journeys are scheduled during the 2026-27 season — seven under Pride of Karnataka, three under Glimpses of Karnataka and three under Jewels of South.

Tourism Secretary Dr Ram Prasath Manohar said, “The 100% booking for the first journey is an encouraging start. The priority now is to sustain this demand across the season.”