A Reel Taste: A Unique Blend of Cinema and Cuisine in Bengaluru

The company began with outdoor cinema screenings in 2017 and has been hosting them across Indian cities since. Bengaluru joined its circuit in 2018, with Gourmet Cinema introduced in the city last year. “The initial idea was to do a curated menu around the film. That later evolved into, ‘What if we serve the same things that they’re serving in the film at the same time?’ Because that would make it even more immersive,” he notes.

The team did a pilot show around this in Bombay a couple of years ago, and it did pretty well. We already have a good audience for our open-air shows, and we thought this could be a new idea. So we decided to scale it to multiple cities. Choosing a film is the first step. The process begins with watching the film carefully and noting the featured food, along with key moments that could lend themselves to a particular dish. The menu is planned around these cues. “Our first criterion is that either food should be an integral part of the film or it should have something to do with travel,’ Gupta explains, adding, “With both kinds of movies, you are able to create a menu.”