Bengaluru's teen drummer to represent India at UK Drum Show 2026

He hints that his original composition revolves around a recurring theme. “It allows for more dynamic representation of the instrument and more open space for improvisation,” he adds. Working with his mentor, drummer Karthik Mani, Shah has arranged an original composition for his 10-minute performance, globally. The set will also feature Indian folk songs and rhythms. “I’m aiming to represent Indian culture. I’ve dedicated a proper section to Konakkol to represent Carnatic music,” he says, adding, “I’ll also be playing different rhythms from different states and Carnatic rhythms, along with an Indian folk song.

His relationship with percussion began around three, when his parents noticed his inclination towards rhythm as he played on household plates. They introduced him to the tabla and other small instruments before he began learning drums formally at five.

Bengaluru, too, has played a key role in shaping his journey. From attending drum circles near MG Road as a young child to participating in school-level Battle of the Bands competitions, Shah has found opportunities to perform, collaborate and learn. Festivals such as the Bengaluru Drum Fest have also introduced him to established musicians, including his influences Darshan Doshi and Karthik Mani.

While he believes India is already well-represented on global stage, he feels more institutional support is needed for young musicians. Music, he points out, is offered as a subject at his school only in Class X and is not taught in Classes XI and XII. “Every school should have music or some form of art as a subject in the curriculum, and not just as an extracurricular activity,” the young drummer says, adding, “That way, it’s already built from the base.”