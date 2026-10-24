Infant’s toes amputated, parents accuse Vani Vilas staffers of negligence

BENGALURU: The parents of a two-month-old infant, whose toes were amputated at Vani Vilas Hospital, have alleged negligence by hospital staff, claiming that repeated complaints about the right leg turning blue were not addressed promptly. The hospital director, however, said the baby was brought to hospital in a critical condition with severe sepsis, and amputation was necessary to prevent the infection from worsening.

According to the father, Amarnath, the infant developed a fever and seizure-like symptoms before they took him to hospital on September 15. He alleged that the condition worsened and staff repeatedly asked them to wait for a surgeon despite their concerns about the leg turning blue.

The father also alleged that hospital staff struggled to establish intravenous access, attempting to insert a line at multiple sites, and that the baby now has stitches near the genital area. He claimed that scans later revealed a blood-related complication and treatment with a recommended injection helped improve the condition. However, inadequate dressing of the affected leg contributed to its deterioration, he alleged, and also questioned why the hospital had sought blood without clearly explaining its purpose.

Dr Savitha C, Medical Superintendent, Vani Vilas Hospital, said the baby was born elsewhere and brought to the hospital about 21 days after birth, following referrals from CV Raman General Hospital and Bowring Hospital. The infant had a fever and was in critical condition on arrival.

“The baby had severe sepsis. We gave higher antibiotics, and put him on ventilator for seven days. Initially, we had counselled the parents that the baby might not survive,” the director said.