Over 60 per cent of PGs in Bengaluru unauthorised

BENGALURU: An audit by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has revealed that 63% of all paying guest (PG) accommodations across the five city corporations are unauthorised. GBA has now issued show-cause notices to owners and operators of all such PG accommodations.

The audit was conducted following rulings by both the Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court recently on the issue. The GBA had deployed its health department and local engineers for the audit, which revealed that the city has 5,480 PG accommodations. Of them, 3,597 are under the ‘unlicensed category’.

The GBA’s health department, which is empowered to issue licences, said that as per a Urban Development Department (UDD) circular in 2025, PG accommodations situated on roads with less than 40 ft width, violating building plans, operating from residential areas, and having kitchens in the basement cannot be given trade licences and are termed unauthorised.

“Such buildings pose a risk to inmates. If there is any mishap, the onus has to be fixed on the assistant engineer, assistant executive engineer, joint commissioners, town planning officials, Bescom officials and health officials, besides owners and developers,” said a retired chief engineer. After the audit report was submitted, officials attended a special meeting with GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao last week. The officials said that buildings violating the rules have been served show-cause notices and they are waiting for further orders.

“Around 50,000 people from across the country who have come to study or work in the city may be living in these 3,000-plus PG accommodations. Any tough decision will impact them,” said a senior health officer of GBA. He added that the health department is waiting for further directions from the chief commissioner on steps to be taken.

Welcoming the notices, Girish Kumar Naidu, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Youth Wing leader from Bengaluru, said he raised a complaint against 13 such accommodations in 2024, but officials failed to act and continued to issue trade licences. This prompted him to escalate the issue to the Lokayukta.