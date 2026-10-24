Plan to form 15 lung spaces in Bengaluru’s forest patches

BENGALURU: The state government plans to convert portions of existing forest patches in Bengaluru’s urban pockets into public recreation areas modelled after Cubbon Park and Lalbagh.
“There is sufficient forest land in and around Bengaluru, so we have decided to open parts of it to create tree parks. A proposal is being finalised to establish 15 such lung spaces across the city. It will be placed before the next cabinet for approval,” Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy told The New Indian Express on Friday.
The parks will be created under the Nagarawana scheme of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC). In the first phase, nine tree parks will come up in deemed and reserve forest lands at Jarakabande D Block and A Block, Mallasandra, Panathur, Kalkere, Mandur, Turahalli reserve forest and Turahalli minor forest, Doreswamipalya, Machohalli and Sulikere.
Bengaluru has 5,000 hectares of reserve forest land and 2,000 hectares of deemed forest land and tree parks will be created on 3,000 hectares covering both, forest officials stated in the proposal note.
“Minimum developmental works will be undertaken in these forest patches and only the earmarked portion will be opened for people. The rest of the forest patch will be strictly protected and any violations will not be tolerated. Under the scheme, Eucalyptus trees will be removed and native species will be planted.
The aim is to improve the lung space in Bengaluru, recharge the ground water table to tide over summer months and poor rainfall, as is being experienced. Once cleared, this will be the largest such exercise being undertaken in any state in the country,” Reddy said.
As per forest rules, it is mandatory to obtain the ministry’s approval before utilising reserve forest land for non-forestry purposes. A senior forest official said, “No special permission for each forest patch is required as the Nagarawana scheme is under the ministry and the working plan for opening portions of each forest patch have been prepared under the scheme.
The Nagarawana scheme is aimed at protecting forest patches in urban areas by clearing out invasive species and planting native ones. It also includes ecological restoration and service back to the community. Removing Eucalyptus trees is part of the removal of invasive species initiative to recharge the groundwater table.”
Forest officials added that a proposal is also being prepared to send to defence establishments in the state to clear Eucalyptus trees on their lands and plant native tree species.
In & around
5,000 hectares of reserve forest land
2,000 hectares of deemed forest land
3,000 hectares to be opened for 15 lung spaces
9 tree parks
Proposed for first phase
Areas: Jarakabande
D Block and A Block, Mallasandra, Panathur, Kalkere, Mandur, Turahalli reserve forest and Turahalli minor forest, Doreswamipalya, Machohalli and SulikereBengaluru