Plan to form 15 lung spaces in Bengaluru’s forest patches

BENGALURU: The state government plans to convert portions of existing forest patches in Bengaluru’s urban pockets into public recreation areas modelled after Cubbon Park and Lalbagh.

“There is sufficient forest land in and around Bengaluru, so we have decided to open parts of it to create tree parks. A proposal is being finalised to establish 15 such lung spaces across the city. It will be placed before the next cabinet for approval,” Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy told The New Indian Express on Friday.

The parks will be created under the Nagarawana scheme of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC). In the first phase, nine tree parks will come up in deemed and reserve forest lands at Jarakabande D Block and A Block, Mallasandra, Panathur, Kalkere, Mandur, Turahalli reserve forest and Turahalli minor forest, Doreswamipalya, Machohalli and Sulikere.

Bengaluru has 5,000 hectares of reserve forest land and 2,000 hectares of deemed forest land and tree parks will be created on 3,000 hectares covering both, forest officials stated in the proposal note.

“Minimum developmental works will be undertaken in these forest patches and only the earmarked portion will be opened for people. The rest of the forest patch will be strictly protected and any violations will not be tolerated. Under the scheme, Eucalyptus trees will be removed and native species will be planted.

The aim is to improve the lung space in Bengaluru, recharge the ground water table to tide over summer months and poor rainfall, as is being experienced. Once cleared, this will be the largest such exercise being undertaken in any state in the country,” Reddy said.