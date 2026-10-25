Karnataka HC upholds techie’s firing for stretching maternity leave

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the termination of service of a 36-year-old woman who worked as a software technician in Bengaluru Rural Principal District and Sessions Court for prolonged unauthorised absence even after availing 13 months leave, including 180 days maternity leave, 35 days earned leave and 169 days extraordinary leave, that too during the probationary period.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by the woman, challenging the order dated April 15, 2025, passed by the Registrar General of the High Court terminating her service. Noting that public employment is not merely a source of livelihood but is a position of responsibility, carrying with it corresponding obligations of diligence, discipline and devotion to duty, and cannot be regarded as a privilege to be enjoyed at convenience.

The petitioner was appointed as a Software Technician in 2019 in the High Court and transferred to work at several places. On July 1, 2023, she applied for maternity leave as there was no one to take care of the baby and extended her leave from time to time up to August 14, 2024.

On September 25, 2024, the Principal District Judge, Bengaluru Rural District, before whom the petitioner was working, issued a notice directing her to report for duty.