Nine centres to verify AgriGold bonds across Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh CID, has set up nine special centres across the state to verify AgriGold bonds and receipts held by depositors, victims and agents to facilitate relief for those affected by the alleged multi-crore financial fraud.

The centres in different districts will function from 10am to 5pm and remain closed on Sundays. The verification in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bagalkot and Udupi will be conducted from October 27 to November 2, while Raichur, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkaballapur and Hassan will be covered from November 11 to 18.

Each centre will cater to two or three neighbouring districts. For instance, the Bengaluru centre will cover Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru South districts.

The depositors must produce their original bond certificates or receipts for verification and submit signed colour photocopies. They must also provide copies of their Aadhaar and PAN cards, the first page of their bank passbook, a recent passport-size photograph and mobile numbers, as well as the number of their linked bank accounts.

In cases depositors have died, nominees or legal heirs must submit the death certificates and identity documents. Agents submitting bonds must provide identification documents, bank details and agent codes. A receipt will be issued for the documents submitted during the verification process.