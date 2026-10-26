Backlash puts brakes on GBA’S parking policy

BENGALURU: With ministers, MLAs, former mayors and corporators raising concern over annual parking fees against house owners parking their vehicles outside their homes under the proposed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Parking Rules 2026 and possible resentment from the public, sources in the Urban Development Department (UDD) hinted that the decision is likely to be reviewed and withdrawn soon.

The proposed draft policy states that owners have to pay Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 based on their site measurement. A UDD official said the clause that makes provision to collect parking fees from residents is under scrutiny by senior officers, following numerous objections by citizens. It is likely that the specific clause will be rolled back in the final rules.

BTM Layout MLA and Minister Ramalinga Reddy was the first to ask the government to relook into the policy. “I had objected as it will cause inconvenience to the public,” he told TNIE.

Former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mayor Sampath Raj too said the government will not take any step that will discomfort Bengalureans. “In future, sites measuring 30x40 sqft and 40x60 sqft and above will all have to show the parking area in their construction plan,” he added.

Senior BJP leader and four-time MLA Satish Reddy from Bommanahalli said there is anger among the public over potholes, garbage and other infrastructure issues. The move to charge a hefty sum as parking fees will cause more anger against the government.