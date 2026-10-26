Bengaluru Jatre invites designs to improve public spaces

BENGALURU: Designers, architects, artists, students and residents can submit ideas to improve Bengaluru’s everyday public spaces under the ‘Bengaluru Design: Open Call’ initiative, launched as part of Bengaluru Jatre (fair), scheduled from December 4 to 13.

The initiative invites practical, affordable and inclusive designs for streetlights, bus stops, public benches, road medians, waste bins, civic signboards, shopfronts and neighbourhood identities. Participants can also propose improvements for an entire 500-metre stretch of the city, incorporating pedestrian movement, road crossings, greenery, lighting, public transport and accessibility.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the initiative aimed to connect citizens’ creativity with the city’s needs.

“A city is experienced not just through its major infrastructure, but through the everyday spaces people use. We want citizens to bring forward ideas that make Bengaluru more accessible, welcoming and liveable,” he said.

Another challenge invites proposals to develop distinct identities for Bengaluru’s five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, reflecting local neighbourhoods while retaining a shared identity for the city.

The authority has stressed that submissions should go beyond visual appeal and offer solutions that are practical to implement and maintain. Designs must consider affordability, accessibility, existing infrastructure, materials and maintenance requirements.