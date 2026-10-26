Chef Amiel Guerin on his journey from France to India and receiving top French honour

When French chef Amiel Guerin arrived in India in 2010, culinary exploration was not what had brought him to India. He came for an opportunity, initially spending six months in Mumbai before moving to Bengaluru. Nearly 16 years later, the city is home, his wife is Indian and he runs a venture through which he introduces diners to French cuisine.

Guerin has now been awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole (Knight of the Order of Agricultural Merit), a prestigious French honour recognising contributions to agriculture and related fields. The honour was formally presented to him at an investiture ceremony and reception at the Consulate General of France in the city recently. The recognition is both an acknowledgment of years of work and an incentive to continue exploring the possibilities of French gastronomy with ingredients here. Reflecting on the honour, he says, “It’s a renewed commitment. It is not mine alone. This would not have been possible without many, many people involved around me.” He hopes the recognition will encourage more farmers and producers to approach him with ingredients he can incorporate into his cooking with his work depending on relationships with local producers and the willingness to experiment with what they grow. “When there is something unique, I’m a taker,” he smiles. With the latest, Guerin has become the second Indian chef to receive the honour after chef Priyam Chatterjee.