Chef Amiel Guerin on his journey from France to India and receiving top French honour

When French chef Amiel Guerin arrived in India in 2010, culinary exploration was not what had brought him to India. He came for an opportunity, initially spending six months in Mumbai before moving to Bengaluru. Nearly 16 years later, the city is home, his wife is Indian and he runs a venture through which he introduces diners to French cuisine.
Guerin has now been awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole (Knight of the Order of Agricultural Merit), a prestigious French honour recognising contributions to agriculture and related fields. The honour was formally presented to him at an investiture ceremony and reception at the Consulate General of France in the city recently. The recognition is both an acknowledgment of years of work and an incentive to continue exploring the possibilities of French gastronomy with ingredients here. Reflecting on the honour, he says, “It’s a renewed commitment. It is not mine alone. This would not have been possible without many, many people involved around me.” He hopes the recognition will encourage more farmers and producers to approach him with ingredients he can incorporate into his cooking with his work depending on relationships with local producers and the willingness to experiment with what they grow. “When there is something unique, I’m a taker,” he smiles. With the latest, Guerin has become the second Indian chef to receive the honour after chef Priyam Chatterjee.
His knowledge of Indian food developed after his arrival. The diversity of ingredients and regional cuisines prompted him to spend six months travelling across the country before starting his own company. During the trip, he explored regional food through hotel kitchens and home cooking, discovering how culinary practices varied from one state to another. His early experiences too challenged his expectations of professional kitchens. Having worked in a French restaurant where five people managed 200 lunch covers, he was surprised by the staffing levels at the hotel where he interned in India. “There were 50 cooks for 50 covers,” he recalls vividly, describing the difference as a significant cultural shift.
Adapting to India’s working environment became key to his professional journey. “I learned patience in India. I had to find a middle ground between what I wanted and what people, my staff at least, were able to go to. We had to find the sweet spot for everyone, so we could grow together,” he shares.
Guerin’s cooking draws from the techniques and training he acquired in France, while the ingredients are increasingly local. Having entered catering school at 14, he grew up learning to work with produce associated with Brittany, a spellbinding coastal region where he was raised. His upbringing continues to influence his cooking, particularly his appreciation for locally-sourced fresh ingredients. Seafood, remains a challenge in the city, given its distance from the coast. “The basics, the techniques, the skills are French. The ingredients are local, so we need to adapt, sometimes even twist the techniques to adapt to the local ingredients,” he explains.
Established in 2019, Amiel Gourmet was conceived as a space to showcase Guerin’s work. Although catering for private parties and corporate events are still a major part of the business, the venture also allows him to introduce Indian diners to French cuisine and culture. One of his objectives is to challenge the perception that French food is necessarily expensive or elaborate. He points to Italian cuisine, where dishes such as pasta and pizza have become widely accessible, as an example of how European food can find a place in everyday dining. “As chefs, we always say the simpler, the better. There is no need to elaborate too much,” he says, adding that the new honour is an encouragement to continue experimenting, supporting local producers, while also introducing more people to French gastronomy. “It’s like a stamp saying that we did a good job so far, but it’s definitely just a step. On the contrary, it’s more about pushing us to do even better,” he concludes, ending the chat on a note of renewed determination.