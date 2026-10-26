Davanagere man’s organs will benefit six people

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old man from Davanagere, who was declared brain-dead at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, on October 23, donated his organs and tissues, potentially benefiting six people. The organs and tissues were retrieved on the morning of October 25, following consent from his family.

The man’s two kidneys were allocated to INU Hospital in Bengaluru, while his liver was allocated to Aster Hospital, Whitefield, and his heart to Aster CMI Hospital. Both corneas were allocated to Minto Hospital in Bengaluru. The corneas potentially restored sight to two recipients, subject to transplant suitability and outcomes.

The man was initially brought to NIMHANS after suffering a stroke. Following recovery, he returned home but suffered another stroke a few months later and was admitted to the hospital again.

He was diagnosed with cerebral venous thrombosis and spontaneous intracerebral haematoma.

His condition deteriorated. He was declared brain-dead following the medical evaluation. The deceased is survived by his wife and 12-year-old son. Following the declaration of brain death, a hospital grief counsellor counselled the family about organ donation. The family consented to donate his organs after a day.

The concerned authorities and organ donation coordination agencies were informed, and the retrieval and allocation processes were initiated in accordance with protocols.